Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Cuyahoga County court

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a killer attacked in court at his sentencing.

A man heading to prison suddenly found himself getting strangled and now the courtroom attacker is also locked up. It happened last week at the sentencing hearing for Jaelan Brabson.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said he and two other men tried to rob a man while selling a gun, and Brabson shot and killed him.

Investigators said Travon Singleton, the brother of the victim, tried taking justice into his own hands.

Body camera video from sheriff’s deputies shows deputies struggling with Singleton on the ground. It also shows deputies running to the scene from other parts of the Justice Center.

It shows deputies shouting orders to everyone in the courtroom, telling them to go to a different part of the building.

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department report said the judge allowed Singleton to make a statement about the case to the court. The judge told him to stand behind the jury box. The report said Singleton turned back and jumped at the man.

After things settled down, the video shows a deputy going to a holding cell and saying, “Jaelan Brabson, are you injured?” He responds, “My neck. It feels tight.”

“Would you like to file criminal charges?” the deputy said. Brabson then shook his head and said, “No.”

Brabson didn’t press charges, and he ended up getting sentenced to 25 to 30 and a half years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and more.

Judge Andrew Santoli also punished the courtroom attacker.

“You put everyone in this courtroom at risk. Everyone,” Santoli said.

“I apologize for my actions. I feel like I had an anxiety, panic attack,” Singleton said.

The judge then sent Singleton to jail for 15 days.

“This conduct can not be tolerated. It absolutely can not be tolerated,” Santoli said.

“I can’t even explain it, but I apologize for my actions,” Singleton said.

It’s not the first time that we’ve seen something like this in a Cuyahoga County courtroom.

Cuyahoga County Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan issued a statement:

“The court is aware that tensions can run high during proceedings. The presence of the Sheriff’s Department deputies often prevents situations from escalating, and the Court appreciates the quick action of deputies when incidents do arise.”

Two other men in this case also went to prison for more than a decade each for involuntary manslaughter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.