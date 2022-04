An exclusive golf club in Camden County banned women from becoming members, restricted their access to facilities and the golf course, and forbade them from leasing or buying houses on club land unless they did so with a man, according to a civil rights complaint the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office filed Wednesday. The Pine […] The post Elite N.J. golf course unlawfully discriminated against women, state says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO