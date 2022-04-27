ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gaudreau? Matthews? Shesterkin? NHL MVP race at least 7 deep

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjUBJ_0fKqjuLX00

Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals, Connor McDavid has the most points and Igor Shesterkin has been the best goaltender in the league.

It’s entirely possible none of them wins the Hart Trophy as MVP.

Matthews, McDavid and Shesterkin are among the front-runners, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.

“There’s an argument or a case for each guy where you say, ‘Yep, for sure,'” former NHL player and coach Rick Tocchet said. “I think this is probably the hardest Hart in years. It’s not clear cut for me because I can make an argument for everybody.”

There will be plenty of arguments made before ballots are due Monday evening. Another problem? Only five players can be listed.

AUSTON MATTHEWS

“What’s the case? He’s the best scorer,” Toronto Maple Leafs teammate David Kampf said. “He has the most goals. That is the reason.”

Matthews’ 60 goals are the most a player has had in a season since Steven Stamkos scored 60 in 2011-12. Matthews is one of only three players to score that many since the salary cap era began in 2004-05.

An injury slowed Matthews’ push for 60 goals but doesn’t diminish how he has been leading Toronto all season and now into the playoffs.

“It’s just a number,” Leafs defenseman Justin Holl said. “I don’t know if he cares about it that much.”

An added touch: 43 of his goals have come at even strength, also most in the league.

JOHNNY GAUDREAU

The Calgary Flames were not supposed to be this good, and they are in large part because of Gaudreau, who led them with 111 points going into Tuesday and has been much improved away from the puck.

“It’s not outlandish to have him winning the Hart just because of his production and the way he’s played defense, too,” said Tocchet, now a Turner Sports analyst. “His defensive game has really been at another level. You watch him and he’s down low, he’s winning battles, he’s helping his D out for possessions.”

CONNOR MCDAVID

Edmonton’s captain is the best hockey player in the world and is on pace to win the scoring race for the fourth time in the past six seasons. He’s the most dynamic playmaker in the sport and the reason the Oilers are always a threat to make a deep playoff run.

McDavid has also won almost 54% of his faceoffs and honed his all-around game like other stars before him.

“He had the perfect role model in Sidney Crosby to evaluate his game the way Crosby has grown into a 200-foot hockey player, has grown into a tremendous leader,” said Matt Hendricks, who played with McDavid for two seasons in Edmonton. “Connor has done everything to follow those footsteps but also create his own, as well.”

IGOR SHESTERKIN

The New York Rangers look way ahead of schedule in their rebuild, and there are plenty of reasons why, from coach Gerard Gallant to 50-goal scorer Chris Kreider. But the biggest factor has been Shesterkin, who has the lowest goals-against average at 2.03 and the highest save percentage at .936.

"He’s been that good for that team,” Tocchet said. “He dipped a little bit, which is understandable (under) a lot of pressure all year. But he’s still been really good -- excellent. His stats are phenomenal.”

LEON DRAISAITL

McDavid’s running mate isn’t far behind Matthews in the goal-scoring race and is another piston in the Oilers engine to get them back in the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Draisaitl won the Hart in 2020 after the season was cut short by the pandemic. He is in the discussion again because he does so much more for Edmonton than just creating offense and plays more than any other forward in the league.

“Draisaitl penalty-kills, he takes a lot of draws in his own end on important faceoffs,” Tocchet said. “That means a lot to me for the Hart.”

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU

The most productive player on the best team in the league can’t be counted out. The Florida Panthers score more than anyone else, and Huberdeau is the biggest part of that.

Huberdeau trails only McDavid in scoring, and he hasn’t just done it while playing alongside elite center Aleksander Barkov. He leads the NHL with a career-high 85 assists and reached 30 goals for the second time in a breakout season.

ROMAN JOSI

While Colorado’s Cale Makar is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, Josi has essentially carried Nashville into the playoffs. His 91 points had him tied for 13th in the league with Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen, who could be the eighth player in the MVP race.

Nashville has gotten great production from forwards Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg and relied on Juuse Saros in goal, but Josi as the captain and best player controls and wins games.

“He’s just everything for that team,” retired defenseman Karl Alzner said. “Even if he doesn’t get on the score sheet more than once in a game, he is completely driving play for that team every time he’s out there. He’s always in the mix.”

———

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Landeskog could return for Avalanche for Game 1 of playoffs

Forward had knee surgery in March, expected to miss final three regular-season games. Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to play for the Colorado Avalanche in their three remaining regular-season games but could be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The forward has been out since having knee...
DENVER, CO
NHL

60-goal scorers in NHL history

Matthews latest to hit milestone in 2021-22, first since Stamkos. Auston Matthews became the first United States-born player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season when he scored two for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on April 27, 2022.
NHL
NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Karl Alzner
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Leon Draisaitl
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Copp out for Rangers against Capitals

Spurgeon, Dumba returning for Wild; Klingberg won't play for Stars against Ducks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. New York Rangers. Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp each will miss his second straight game when the Rangers play their...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

624K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy