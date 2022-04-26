ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tyson CEO claims beef prices driven by demand, inflation

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wg5q4_0fKqjoIP00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson President and CEO Donnie King addressed rising meat prices in a prepared testimony delivered to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee in advance of a Wednesday hearing.

King says a combination of market forces, including consistently strong demand for finished beef, constrained production due to labor shortages caused by the global pandemic, and record inflation, has been driving the current prices.

Tyson CEO to testify on consumer meat prices

King makes the following points in his testimony:

  • As with nearly every other product, basic market forces drive beef prices : “Tyson does not set the prices for either the cattle we buy or the beef our customers purchase. These prices are set by straightforward market forces, namely available supply and demand.”
  • An ongoing labor shortage – largely the result of the pandemic – has constrained beef production while consumer demand for beef continues to skyrocket : “We just didn’t have enough people to fully staff our plants,” which resulted in a “sudden and swift rise” in the oversupply of cattle and a corresponding drop in cattle prices. At the same time, “the price for finished beef—the beef that consumers buy at grocery stores—was rising, driven by skyrocketing consumer demand” and “basic economics holds that when demand is high and supply is low, prices will rise, which is precisely what they did.”
  • The situation has been deepened by geopolitical issues, which are resulting in higher costs: “The dramatic rise in input costs is reflected in the prices American families pay at the grocery store.” For example, since March 2020, the cost of corn is up 127% and cost of soybeans are up 90%. Both are used in livestock feed, which comprise 65% of the cost of chicken and approximately 30% of the cost of finished beef. Freight transportation costs are also rising, with international shipping container rates up 68% and diesel fuel up 104% year over year.
  • Economists agree that American businesses are not to blame for inflation : “Experts, policymakers, and government regulators understand that the cause of the current inflationary environment is some combination of constrained supply, high consumer demand, and continued unforeseen disruptions to the global supply chains caused by COVID-19 and exacerbated by geopolitical unrest.” Lawrence Summers, the former Treasury Secretary, observed that “Rising demand, with capacity and labor constraints, are fully sufficient to account for what we observe in meatpacking.”
  • High prices have nothing to do with industry consolidation : Concentration in the beef processing industry has remained virtually unchanged over the last 30 years. During that time, data shows that ranchers more-often-than-not achieve higher profit margins than beef processors. “In fact, in several years, ranchers made historic profits on live cattle while beef processors either lost money or barely broke even.”
  • Tyson Foods produces quality food at market prices : “With advancements in how we source cattle and improvements in modern cattle production, the beef we produce today is consistently higher quality. For example, choice and prime beef grades have increased from 60 percent in 2000 to 85 percent in 2020.” Tyson Foods’ returns “are also strengthened by our efforts to become a more agile and efficient company through innovation and automation” helping the company to “keep costs to consumers lower, enable us to pay our team members more and allow us to further reinvest in our business.”
  • Tyson Foods continues to invest in America, and the people who call it home : In America, the company invests more than $15 billion a year with more than 11,000 independent farmers and feedlot operators who supply cattle, pigs, chickens and turkeys. The company has facilities in 30 states and last year implemented $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for hourly team members. Tyson Foods is also piloting childcare programs and health clinics and recently announced the expansion of educational opportunities that will be offered to team members for free.

King is the second Tyson Foods executive to recently testify before Congress on beef industry matters. Shane Miller, who leads the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2021.

The full testimony can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Tyson Foods#Inflation#Soybeans#Tyson Ceo
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago soy oil prices turn lower along with soy and corn

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil prices turned lower on Monday, pressured by news that a ban on palm oil exports from Indonesia is less extensive than previously feared, while soybean and corn prices also fell. Chicago Board of Trade July soy oil fell 1.4% to 79.41¢ per...
CHICAGO, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Meatpackers deny price fixing for beef

The record profits for meatpackers in the past two years were the result of market conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, along with increased consumer demand, according to leaders of the country’s four large meatpacking companies. The meatpacking executives defended their business practices during a lengthy congressional committee hearing on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, […] The post Meatpackers deny price fixing for beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers are facing another bloodbath

For his entire life, Roy Walters managed bars and restaurants: upscale Italian eateries, dive bars and even strip clubs. Then, in March 2020, the pandemic shuttered his livelihood. A truck driver buddy suggested that the newly unemployed Walters join him in the industry. So Walters drove an 18-wheeler around the...
CLEARWATER, FL
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

About that “driver shortage”

The most polarizing term in trucking is the “driver shortage.”. To drivers, the term often gets them fired up and angry – it makes them feel as if they are a commodity. The trucking industry is one of the most cyclical industries on the planet; it goes through booms and busts.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy