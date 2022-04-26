ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

Phone Scam Targeting Businesses in Batesville

By Brianna Simpson
eaglecountryonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe cautious when providing information over the phone. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

DEA, local authorities work together on multi-county drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen people are now behind bars after a Drug Enforcement Agency bust stretching from Morgan County to Indianapolis. Ultimately, the investigation ended with an arrest of a major fentanyl supplier in Indianapolis, according to DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Gannon. Gannon said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Women arrested for attempting to squat in unoccupied house

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Southern Indiana women have been arrested after deputies found them inside vacant home without the owners permission. Around 5;15 a.m. Saturday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of Marion Martin Road on a report of people being inside a home that was vacant. Deputies found the women - Erika Kovalevska, 33, of Jeffersonville, and Samantha Perez, 42, of Charlestown - in the house.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Beach employee injured in accident

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — An employee of Indiana Beach is hospitalized after being shocked by a power line. According to White County Sheriff, Bill Brooks, 52-year-old Travis Wilson, of Monticello, was in a lift bucket when it happened on Monday afternoon. Wilson was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
MONTICELLO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Police Department Asks Teenagers to Be ‘Respectful’ During City-Wide Nerf Wars

This is why we can't have nice things. Most of us grew up with Nerf guns, and more than likely found ourselves either starting or engaging in a number of no-holds-barred Nerf Wars with our siblings, our friends, our sibling's friends, or some combination of all three. And, the fun doesn't end when you get older. Once my kids were old enough to have them, it was a perfect excuse for me to let my inner child out and "unleash hell" in the form of foam darts flying across the room. Of course, at some point, things inevitably get out of hand, and someone shoots someone else in the face at point-blank range. Tears are shed or an actual fight breaks out and the Nerf War is officially over. While no one is getting their eye shot out, and no fistfights are being started, one southern Indiana police department asked teenagers in their town to "be considerate" while participating in what is apparently a city-wide Nerf war.
GREENDALE, IN
Wave 3

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD finds woman who was kidnapped off New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department have found a woman who was kidnapped Friday afternoon at 3:04 p.m. LMPD said 32-year-old Shawntaya Snowden was seen at 6403 New Cut Road near the Gene Snyder, and put into a black Mazda CX7. They don't know the Kentucky license plate.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Shots fired after two men fight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m. Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death released for juvenile in shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

NKY neighbor catches thief on cam stealing from home next door

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are relying on a neighbor’s quick thinking and camera skills in tracking down a suspect they say stole from a Northern Kentucky home in broad daylight. It happened early Wednesday morning at a home on Chambersburg Drive in Independence, Ky. The neighbor, who asked...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Walmart Warehouse to Permanently Close After Massive Fire

After a fire on March 16th, Walmart announced they will not reopen their Plainfield warehouse location, leaving 1,132 workers without jobs. “Unfortunately, the property damage is too significant to reopen the facility for the foreseeable future,” Jason Speedy, Walmart’s Regional Vice President wrote in a letter that was shared with state leaders on April 22.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating Sunday night stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing. According to police records, officers were called to the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just after 10 p.m. They say they found a victim who had been stabbed in the chest. According to a report, the actual stabbing took place on Covert […]

Comments / 0

