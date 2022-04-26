ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis' Finding Me Is a Story of a Woman Who Has Always Fought for More

By Stephanie Zacharek
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4meK_0fKqjEiN00

Viola Davis has always been a great actress. She was great before she won an Oscar (for her supporting role in Denzel Washington’s 2016 film version of August Wilson’s Fences ), and even before her earlier nominations (for John Patrick Shanley’s 2008 Doubt and Tate Taylor’s 2011 The Help ). In other words, she was great before legions of film critics and moviegoers finally began making the “water is wet” observation that Black actresses weren’t getting the film roles, or the acclaim, they deserved—and if television was ahead of the curve on that one, it wasn’t by much. Even in the early 2000s, as she was just beginning to shape her career, Davis was so astonishingly, subtly multidimensional—as the somber, clear-eyed Dr. Gordon in Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris, or as a long-absent mother in Washington’s Antwone Fisher, devastating in a nearly wordless scene—that she took a kind of ownership of the films around her, staking her own territory even if you couldn’t immediately match her face to her name. Now everyone concedes Davis is great . It only took 20 years.

To read Davis’ elegantly written but sometimes harrowing memoir, Finding Me , is to understand just how hard this spectacular performer has worked to build the career and life she has today—and to acknowledge that even for a performer as outrageously gifted and dedicated as Davis is, the ingredient X known as luck can never be underestimated. Davis opens the book with a telling scene from her childhood , an upbringing marked by trauma that would take years for her to process. At age 8, in the early 1970s, this “competitive but shy” little girl challenged a classmate at her school in Central Falls, R.I., to a footrace. Her shoes were two sizes too small, so she removed them. And though she didn’t win the race—it was a tie—the boy was still humiliated. The bullying at the hands of her schoolmates, already a constant, only intensified; the minute classes ended, the boys at her school, nearly all of them white, would chase her “like dogs hunting prey.” Of that bullying, Davis writes, “This was one more piece of trauma I was experiencing—my clothes, my hair, my hunger, too—and my home life being the big daddy of them all. The attitude, anger and competitiveness were my only weapons.”

Read More: Viola Davis: ‘I Feel Like I Was a Total Rebel Being an Actor’

This is how Davis begins the story of who she was, and who she would become. She describes her home life matter-of-factly, though she never downplays how horrifying it was to live through it. Her father, Dan, a onetime racetrack horse groomer who drank heavily and often went on violent rampages, often beat Davis’ mother, Mae Alice, in front of Davis and her siblings, who would eventually number six in all. For much of her childhood, Davis and her family lived in a building she and her sisters came to refer to, with a shiver, as simply “128,” cramped quarters crawling with rats. The family rarely had enough to eat, and often went without heat. Davis felt isolated in her community, too: though there were other Black families in her town, they were Cape Verdeans and self-identified as Portuguese. “They would kill you if you called them Black,” she writes. And though she loved being at school, she rarely got the attention and affirmation she craved. Her anxiety caused bedwetting problems, which meant she often went to school smelling of urine; cruelly, even her teachers shunned her, lecturing her about hygiene even as she was barely holding her life together.

It might seem hard to square that angry, defensive child—a kid with all the odds stacked against her—with the actor who would eventually go on to study at Juilliard, where she railed against the school’s fixation on trying to ameliorate the “Blackness” of performers of color, all in the service of the classical (read “white” tradition), and to win two Tony awards. (She won her first in 2001, for Wilson’s King Headley II , and her second in 2010, for her performance as Rose Lee Maxson in Wilson’s Fences, the same role that would earn her an Oscar in the film version six years later).

Davis also won an Emmy in 2014, for her starring role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder , and the section of Finding Me in which she explains how hard she worked to vest that character with depth and dimension may be the best link between that smart, stubborn, anxious child and the Davis we know today, an uncompromising performer who weaves threads of undeniable truth into everything she does. “I am a dark-skinned woman,” Davis writes. “Culturally, there is a spoken and unspoken narrative rooted in Jim Crow. It tells us that dark-skinned women are simply not desirable… In the past we’ve been used as chattel, fodder for inhumane experimentation, and it has evolved into invisibility. How it plays out in entertainment is that we are relegated to best friends, to strong, loudmouth, sassy lawyers, and doctors.”

Read More: Viola Davis Is Tired of Hollywood Treating Black Women Like Sidekicks

The role of Annalise Keating—whom Davis describes “as a sexual, smart, vulnerable, possibly sociopathic, highly astute, criminal defense attorney”—both freed something in Davis and changed the landscape of what Black women characters could be. “I never saw anyone on network TV who looked like me playing a role like this.” And yet suddenly, Davis was playing that role, kicking away her own ingrained insecurities to do so.

If Finding Me is largely a chronicle of the hard work required to overcome adversity , it’s also a wealth of meat-and-potatoes advice for all aspiring actors. Davis points out that “95% of actors do not work and less than 1% make $50,000 or more a year.” (This is where luck comes in.) She also suggests that while all serious actors pride themselves on learning their craft, the true underpinning of that craft is just being a mindful human being. “An actor’s work is to be an observer of life. My job is not to study other actors, because that is not studying life. As much as I can, I study people.”

Davis devotes a few paragraphs here and there to her health battles with alopecia and fibroid tumors, but she seems to prefer to talk about joy—particularly her courtship with and subsequent marriage to fellow actor Julius Tennon, whom she met on the set of Steven Bochco’s City of Angels in the early 2000s. Her prose is forthright and supple and often delightful, as when she describes one of the first acting coaches who really saw something in her as a teenager, a teacher in the federally funded Upward Bound program. His name was Ron Stetson and he was, she writes, “the coolest, most handsome, unique, dynamic individual I had ever met. He drove a beat-up car that had no door on the passenger side. Way cool. He put a sheet of plastic in its place so you wouldn’t fall out or get wet from the rain.” Stetson and the other instructors in the program changed Davis’ life: “They blew a hole in my world and opened up a new space that I could occupy.”

Still, it took a while for the world to notice the extraordinary woman occupying that space. In the early 2000s, around the time of Solaris and Antwone Fisher —in other words, as Davis was starting to garner acclaim but wasn’t yet famous—a film writer I know pitched a story on her to the New York Times. To hear my friend tell it, the editor sighed and said that quite a few other writers had pitched the same story, but that she didn’t yet feel Davis was “big” enough to warrant even a small profile. As a culture, we’re now racing to correct our past shortsightedness, to spot and celebrate the talents of performers who are Black, without first relegating them to that convenient folder labeled “Black performers.” Davis writes of her exasperation at how, even now, there are still so few leading roles for Black women. But mostly, she celebrates the act of finding herself. That constant seeking is perhaps the key to what makes her a great performer—a gift she passes along to us with every performance, hard-earned but given away as freely as sunlight.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bochco
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
August Wilson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Tate Taylor
Person
Antwone Fisher
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Tony Awards#Bullying
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
TIME

TIME

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy