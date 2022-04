Highlights: Trailing, 2-1 after two innings, Winter Haven scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead and pulled away with six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including four runs in the sixth. Winter Haven was led by Gage McCrystal who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Roberto Odor went 2 for 5 with an RBI, and Desean Rodgers was singled, drove in a run and scored twice. For Lake Wales, Mason Hixenbough was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Gavin Dicks also went 2 for 4.

