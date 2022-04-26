ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Former chiropractor sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for fraudulently submitting $2.2 million in billings to health insurers

Cover picture for the articleA former Orange County chiropractor was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for stealing from health insurers by fraudulently causing the submission of $2.2 million in billings for chiropractic services never provided, medical diagnoses never given, office visits that never occurred, and medical devices that were falsely prescribed....

WDAM-TV

Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDAM) - A former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in the Southern District of Mississippi. According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., was sentenced for a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Man claims that doctors and staff knowingly subjected him to inhumane conditions and denied him prescribed medical treatments ultimately requiring him to have his right leg amputated, lawsuit

The 27-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the jail and medical officials after he claims a lack of proper medical treatment led to him having his right leg amputated below the knee. His attorney said that the jail and medical officials didn’t gave her client a handicap-accessible cell, took away his orthopedic shoes, cane, wheelchair, and crutches – forcing him to put weight on the bad foot. The man claims he was routinely denied standard medical care, prescribed medical devices, outside treatment, and other deprivations for a year ultimately requiring him to have a right below the knee amputation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
NASHVILLE, TN
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

