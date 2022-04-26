Tampa Museum of Art receives landmark $25M donation

April 28, 2022 - A federal court in Tampa has ruled that the City of St. Pete Beach must pay over $250,000 in fees to lawyers representing the Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church. The church, part of the United Church of Christ congregation, allowed beachgoers to use its 70-space parking lot when not holding services. The church accepted donations from patrons, and members of its youth group offered prayers and Christian messaging. A neighbor complained, and the city began fining the church for violating land-use rules. A judge sided with the church and granted an injunction against the city. The city settled with the church for $15,000, and a judge awarded the church’s lawyers over $258,000 in fees and associated costs.

