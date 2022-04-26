ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Museum of Art receives landmark $25M donation

stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 26, 2022 - Hillsborough County developer Dick Corbett has donated $25 million to the...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Let’s revisit the Cultural Arts Center proposal

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. It is encouraging to read in the Catalyst and other media last...
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Healthy St. Pete showcases the city’s partners-in-health

As Healthy St. Pete continues its quest to create a healthier tomorrow for the city and its residents, program organizers want to highlight the organizations helping make that dream a reality. Healthy St. Pete, a city-sponsored initiative under the parks and recreation department, hosts its Healthier Together Workshop and Awards...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Preservation Awards honor those who keep St. Pete ‘special’

Following a two-year hiatus, Preserve the ‘Burg’s biannual Preservation Awards returned in grand fashion Wednesday night, highlighting the people, businesses and organizations striving to sustain St. Petersburg’s unique sense of place. The Palladium Theater, which operates under the auspices of St. Petersburg College, served as a fitting...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Hillsborough County, FL
Entertainment
stpetecatalyst.com

‘A story for everyone:’ St. Pete commemorates the Holocaust

Across the world Thursday, Holocaust survivors, their descendants and supporters united in solemn solidarity to honor Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day. St. Petersburg’s Florida Holocaust Museum (FHM), one of just three in the nation fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (the other two are in Washington, D.C. and Houston), is honoring Yom HaShoah by providing a full day of special events. The FHM offers free admission until 7:30 p.m. today, in-person readings and an evening Holocaust survivor testimony and candle lighting service.
POLITICS
stpetecatalyst.com

Beach Bank to be acquired in $116.7M all-stock valued deal

Beach Bank, which operates branches in Tampa Bay, will be acquired by the holding company of The First Bank, allowing it to have an expanded lending capacity and access to new divisions. The First Bank’s parent company, The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), is expected to acquire Beach Bank in...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Academy Prep honors ‘Fabulous Female’ leaders

During its upcoming annual luncheon, the Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg is honoring five “Fabulous Females” for their contributions to the community while raising money to further its mission of improving the lives of underserved students. Located at 2301 22nd Ave. S., Academy Prep is a self-funded,...
EDUCATION
stpetecatalyst.com

Czech IT company selects Tampa for its U.S. HQ

April 29, 2022 - Manta, a data lineage company based Prague, has established its U.S. headquarters in Tampa. "The surge of Tampa's tech scene is a major reason why we decided to build our team in the hub of top talent," Manta founder and CEO Tomas Kratky said in a news release. The firm recently raised $13 million in Series A funding round that was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.io, Senovo VC and Credo Ventures. The company has roughly 40 employees in a WeWork space in downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Corbett
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Beach owes church attorneys $258,000 over parking dispute

April 28, 2022 - A federal court in Tampa has ruled that the City of St. Pete Beach must pay over $250,000 in fees to lawyers representing the Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church. The church, part of the United Church of Christ congregation, allowed beachgoers to use its 70-space parking lot when not holding services. The church accepted donations from patrons, and members of its youth group offered prayers and Christian messaging. A neighbor complained, and the city began fining the church for violating land-use rules. A judge sided with the church and granted an injunction against the city. The city settled with the church for $15,000, and a judge awarded the church’s lawyers over $258,000 in fees and associated costs.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Improvements to the Palladium Theater may be on the horizon

A plan to make improvements to Hough Hall, the Palladium Theater’s 800-seat main auditorium, is in the very early stages. Built in 1925 as the First Church of Christ the Scientist, the venue at 253 5th Ave. N. is on the Register of Historic Places, both the local and national level. So making bold changes to the building itself is out of the question.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy