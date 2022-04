Asked whether Pittsburgh could follow Philadelphia and regularly release police accountability data, Mayor Ed Gainey called that “a good question” which he has had “no chance” to consider. “I would have to look at that in order to be able to give you a correct answer.” The post Does doubling of Pittsburgh police discipline reflect a problem or a solution? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO