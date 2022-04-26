ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick collecting donations of unused plastic Easter eggs

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it will be collecting unused plastic Easter eggs for the next two weeks. There will be donation bins...

