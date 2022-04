CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is growing concern about a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and in Illinois. Public health experts say while positivity rates have been low in recent weeks, they are steadily inching up, and this comes as mask amndates are being lifted. This week we have been watching the COVID-19 positivity rate jump for the first time in months. This, of course, is on the heels of spring break, relaxing mask mandates and holiday gatherings. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded suburban DuPage County's risk level to medium. It is one of a few counties...

