Looking for a way to cool down as temperatures rise?. While the city of Cincinnati has 24 public pools, only eight swimming spots are opening this summer due to staffing shortages, according to the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC). That number could increase, however, as the CRC is still hiring staff. (The recreation website lists information for all 24 pools, but a call confirmed only a select few are slated to open this year.)

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO