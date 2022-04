Fast food restaurant chain Jack in the Box announced this week plans to use robots to help prepare food as part of a pilot program. Jack in the Box said it will use Miso Robotics’ Flippy 2 and Sippy devices. Amid ongoing staffing shortages, Jack in the Box said the devices will allow employees to spend less time at the fryer and drink stations and more time serving customers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO