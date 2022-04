Russia has accused Nato of fighting a proxy war by supplying Ukraine with arms and warned that the conflict could turn nuclear as western nations met on Tuesday to pledge sending heavy weapons to Kyiv.In a notable escalation between Moscow and the west, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the danger of a third world war was “serious and real” and should not be underestimated, before taking aim at the military alliance. Mr Lavrov spoke as Russia continued to pound eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, while explosions in the separatist breakaway region of Transnistria raised fears of a wider...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO