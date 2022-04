Star Trek: Strange New Worlds released the full opening titles and fans are excited about the new footage. There's a definite retro vibe about the clip, as Strange New Worlds is leaning into the nostalgia for classic Trek in a real way. Anson Mount delivers Captain Pike's "These are the voyages…" with such aplomb. Seeing the Enterprise take flight and zoom through the star never really gets old. Even the music is a noticeable riff on the original theme. The future can wait for this show, because we all know what's coming next. Comicbook.com couldn't help but ask about Pike's knowledge of his eventual fate. One of the wildest moments of early Star Trek: Discovery is when the captain had to confront the future. Mount had a lot to say about the subject.

