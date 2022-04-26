ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ’Wicked’ Movie Is Now Two Movies

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
After years and years of development, the Wicked movie, based on the hit Broadway musical, is finally happening. But here’s an unexpected twist — they’re not making a Wicked movie. They’re making two Wicked movies. That announcement came from the director of the film(s), Jon...

