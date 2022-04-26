ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods Renewed for 13th Season by CBS

By Jenna Anderson
 3 days ago

A mainstay of CBS' drama slate has officially been renewed for a new season. On Tuesday, it was announced that Blue Bloods is set to be renewed for the 2022-2023 television season. This will mark Blue Bloods' thirteenth season on the network, as the show has become the fourth-best broadcast series,...

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
The Walking Dead Spinoff Isle of the Dead Casts Third Lead

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has cast Gaius Charles as its third lead. The Grey's Anatomy alum, whose credits include roles on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and TV's Taken, will join AMC's Walking Dead Universe as Izaak in Isle of the Dead. In March, AMC Networks officially greenlit the New York City-set spinoff teaming Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) sometime after the events of the final season of The Walking Dead. Deadline first reported Charles' leading role.
TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Eyes Lows

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Come Dance With Me this Friday rose to 2.5 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.2 rating. Leading out of that, “bubble” drama Magnum P.I. (4.7 mil/0.3) and the recently renewed Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.3) both reported series lows all around — though the latter of course copped the night’s largest audience. Leading out of The Blacklist (3.1 mil/0.2), which dipped to match its demo low, NBC’s Dateline (3.7 mil/0.5) led Friday in the demo. Over on ABC, NFL Draft coverage averaged 1.9 mil/0.4, down...
FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
The Vampire Diaries Star and Creator to Reunite on New Netflix Series

Two alums of the hit The CW series The Vampire Diaries are reuniting on a new project. On Friday, it was announced that Netflix has put a new drama series, which is under the working title of Confessions, into development. The series will star and be executive produced by former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and will be written and executive produced by former showrunner Julie Plec, alongside Better Call Saul's Bradley Paul. The project is based on the article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher", which was published by Jason Smith on Thought Catalog in 2015.
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Star Trek Just Introduced a Whole New Borg

While Star Trek: Picard takes place decades after Star Trek: The Next Generation, it has seen Jean-Luc Picard having to deal extensively with his old foes, the Borg. Captain Janeway and the USS Voyager crew weakened the Borg Collective during Star Trek: Voyager's run. However, Picard still carries the scars from when the Borg assimilated him into Locutus in the classic episode "The Best of Borth Worlds." In Star Trek: Picard's first season, Picard and his new crew had to visit a derelict Borg Cube and reunite with Hugh, a Borg set free by the Enterprise crew in "I, Borg," forcing Picard to reckon with trauma. The second season has forced Picard to work with a Borg queen to travel back in time and undo Q's changes to the timeline.
One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
Fall of the House of Usher Finds New Star Following Frank Langella Firing

Actor Frank Langella was let go from the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after an investigation revealed he was "involved in unacceptable conduct on set," with Deadline confirming that frequent Mike Flanagan collaborator Bruce Greenwood would be taking over the role of Roderick Usher. What complicated matters is that the project is halfway through production, requiring Langella's previously filmed scenes be re-shot with Greenwood in the new role. The series doesn't currently have a release date, though with its roots in the world of horror, some fans surely hoped it could premiere in time for Halloween, though these recent delays will likely complicate that possibility.
Masterpiece Trilogy of Films Arrive on Paramount+

The Offer, the series about the making of The Godfather, is now streaming on Paramount+ and along with the new series, all three films in The Godfather trilogy are now streaming as well. Beginning today, Thursday, April 28th, remastered versions of all three Godfather films — The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone — are available to watch on Paramount+.
A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gives Anya Hilarious New Look

One Spy x Family cosplay has put an unexpected new look on Anya Forger! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series had one of the most anticipated anime adaptation debuts leading into the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it's with good reason as the manga had introduced fans to the new kind of family dynamic from its unique central trio. Making a family out of a secret spy, assassin, and a telepathic child, all three of them are trying their best to live a happy family life while trying to keep all of their respective secrets still hidden from one another in the process.
