Blue Bloods Renewed for 13th Season by CBS

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
Comments / 0