Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon police launch Wellness Division

By Nadia Galindo
 3 days ago
A first-of-its-kind police reform initiative in the Hudson Valley is diverting vulnerable populations from the prison system.

The Mount Vernon Police Department launched the Wellness Division in March.

Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard said the division is aimed at intercepting people who need services instead of handcuffs.

"A lot of the people we encounter are in a mental health crisis some are combatant some are really aggressive, and some are not,” she said. “Some are frequent flyers because they don't have supports.”

Trained officers and clinicians will now respond alongside Mount Vernon police to calls involving people in crisis.

The goal is to help de-escalate situations and connect individuals with wrap around support services.

It's a holistic approach targeting the elderly, those with mental health issues, veterans and the homeless.

"It's the department saying we see a benefit to this we want to help, how can we be a part of that solution making process," said Lackard.

The division is also focused on teens, especially in the wake of the deadly stabbing of Mount Vernon High school student Kayla Green.

The Wellness Division just launched a pilot program at Mount Vernon High School that will run through the end of this year.

They are partnering with agencies like Cluster Community Services and the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center that already have programs inside the school.

"If it has not been made clear, our young people are hurting they are hurting in ways we have not paid attention to for quite some time," said Tajae Gaynor, Cluster Community Services.

The Wellness Precinct headquarters is located at 203 Gramatan Ave..

If you or someone you know is in crisis in Mount Vernon call the Wellness Precinct at 914-465-2765.

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mount Vernon teen

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 16-year-old high school cheerleader who stabbed to death in the city of Mount Vernon. Family and friends will say their final farewell to Kayla Green at the Macedonia Baptist Church on Saturday, April 30. Green was stabbed to death almost two weeks ago.
Judge orders teen accused in fatal Mount Vernon stabbing to remain in custody

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A Westchester County judge on Monday ordered the 15-year-old girl suspected in the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon to remain in custody.Members of the community gathered at city hall to mourn and heal. A rally in Green's memory was held just hours after her family attended the suspect's arraignment, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported."Nobody deserves to die. Let our young people live up to their fullest potential," City Councilman Derrick Thompson said.People gathered to remember a special girl who had so much to look forward to.Now her mother, Lavern Gordon, faces the ultimate agony...
