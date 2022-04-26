Highway traffic stop leads to marijuana bust
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A recent Pennsylvania State Police traffic stop led to a drug bust.
At about 11:15 a.m. on April 19, a car was stopped at milepost 17.6 on westbound Interstate 90 in Fairview Township.
According to a PSP news release, “an interview with the driver revealed suspicion of drug possession.” A police K-9 searched the exterior of the vehicle and “revealed a positive hit for drugs.”
Later, a search warrant was served, and PSP found some 4 pounds of suspected marijuana along with a small amount of suspected THC wax.
The driver – a 60-year-old male of Roseville, California — was charged and bound to Erie County prison, the news release noted.
