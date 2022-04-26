ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The bodies of 10 people remain unidentified in Portland since 2000

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Within the past 20 years, 10 unidentified bodies have been found in Portland, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

While the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain shrouded in mystery, this is what is known about the nameless individuals discovered in Portland since 2000.

2021

On July 18, 2021, the partial body of a middle-aged man was found within a locked utility drain-off area, under the southbound lanes of Interstate Avenue near the Broadway Bridge in Portland.

While the report claims the man’s weight and facial features could not be determined based on how badly the body was decomposed, the man was described to be 45 to 65 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with gray hair, and fair skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBA7l_0fKqdW0700
Unidentified man found in Portland on July 18, 2021
(Courtesy: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)
The body of a woman was discovered inside a tent positioned in a green space near the I-205 freeway on May 3, 2021.

The woman was described as:

  • European or white ancestry
  • 45-65 years old
  • Short white or silver hair
  • 5’2” tall
  • Hazel eyes
  • 92 pounds
  • She wore a pink t-shirt during the time of her death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43n5pG_0fKqdW0700
Unidentified woman found in Portland on May 3, 2021
(Courtesy: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)
2019

Skeletal remains of a woman were found inside a sleeping bag located in a campsite off of NW St. Helens Road outside of Portland on November 13, 2019.

Very little is known about the woman’s features, as the report stated that her remains were, “not recognizable.” However, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman was believed to be under the age of 60, between 5 feet 1 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, with strawberry blond hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcaIu_0fKqdW0700
Unidentified woman found in Portland on November 13, 2019
(Courtesy: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)
2009

The body of a middle-aged woman was recovered from the Willamette River near the Swan Island boat ramp on May 31, 2009.

According to the report, several pieces of possibly identifiable jewelry were found on the body, although one of her hands was reported missing.

The woman is described as:

  • 50-60 years old
  • Graying hair, styled in a 12-inch braid
  • 5′ 3″ tall
  • 170 pounds
  • Pierced ears
  • Blue hooded sweatshirt with white and light blue ribbing worn at the time the body was found
  • Several pieces of jewelry including a yellow rubber “Live Strong” bracelet, a rainbow rubber “Embrace Diversity” bracelet, a beaded green and yellow “daisy” necklace, a woven string bracelet, a necklace with a red stone, a necklace with a heart and clear stones, a ring with a red stone, and a blue hoop earring with beads were also recovered.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CZef_0fKqdW0700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgaYh_0fKqdW0700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SuJC_0fKqdW0700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu2sM_0fKqdW0700
2007

The cranium of an adolescent was discovered in Portland on December 29, 2007.

While the gender and physical description of the victim is unknown, the person was estimated to be between the age of 10 and 18 years old.

According to the report, several limbs and the torso of the body were not found.

2004

The skeletal remains of a man believed to be experiencing homelessness were uncovered in a camp south of the Sellwood Bridge on December 19, 2004.

The man was described as:

  • White
  • 45-60 years old
  • Grayish blonde hair
  • Gray stubble facial hair
  • 5′ 7″ tall
  • Clothed in blue denim jeans, a light colored sweater with a blue pattern, and a single “New Balance” tennis shoe.
2003

The partial skeleton of a man was found by a City of Portland employee in a wooded area west of the outbound tunnel off of Highway 26 west on December 23, 2003.

“The remains had been in that location for a number of months based on the root and plant growth through the bones,” the report stated.

The man was described as:

  • 40-70 years old
  • 6 feet tall
  • Wore black-rimmed eyeglasses
  • Dressed in a blue, yellow and white plaid blazer, brown polyester pants with a black belt, a white and black patterned collared shirt, and a purple and white patterned tie.
  • A rusty pocket travel clock was also located near the body.

2002

The arm bones of an unidentified man were discovered by two students in Keller-Woodlands Park near Oregon Health Sciences University on June 9, 2002.

According to the report, “a subsequent search of the area by Portland Police Bureau detectives and Explorer Scouts did not find additional remains.”

No other details are known about the unnamed man , other than he is estimated to be between the ages of 18 and 45 years old and roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall.

2000

The body of a man was found wrapped inside a wool blanket on the corner of NW 4th and Glisan streets by two Portland Clean and Safe workers on July 18, 2000.

The man, who is believed by medical examiners to be of possible Native ancestry, was discovered fully clothed and without identification.

The man was described as:

  • Possibly Native
  • 35-55 years old
  • Black wavy hair with some gray
  • Black and gray stubble facial hair
  • 6′ 1″ tall
  • 200 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • A small brown mole on the left inguinal region
  • Dressed in a white T-shirt, black jeans, combat boots, and white briefs underwear
  • Wore a men’s Casio watch, one golden ring with 9 clear stones, and a silver plane ring band
  • A keyring with 7 keys (4 estimated to be bike lock keys), an alarm clock, a green backpack with food items, and a red sleeping bag were also found near the body.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHkYZ_0fKqdW0700
Unidentified man found in Portland on July 18, 2000
(Courtesy: The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System)

The body of an elderly man was found in a tent at the base of a rock retaining wall along the 2200 block of North Albina and N. Interstate on July 4, 2000.

The man is described as:

  • White
  • 55-75 years old
  • Gray balding hair
  • 5′ 11” tall
  • 165 pounds
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding any of these unidentified persons is encouraged to contact the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at 503-988-0055.

A full list of unidentified people can be viewed at the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System here .

