Youngstown, OH

Rape suspect ordered held without bond

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man secretly indicted last week by a Mahoning County grand jury on sex charges has been ordered to be held without bail.

Quintez Stokes, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment in common pleas court to charges of rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault and child endangering, both second-degree felonies; four counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors asked Magistrate Dennis Sarisky to hold Stokes without bond and he agreed.

A trial date of May 16 was set before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Stokes was arrested early Friday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at a West Side apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.

WKBN

Police arrest woman after finding loaded gun

Jazmaree Bailey, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She was booked into the jail after a car she was driving was pulled over about 1:40 a.m. at McCartney Road and 12th Street for speeding.
