Fairfield Farmers Market returns in May

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Farmers’ Market is returning in May, the city of Fairfield announced in a press release Tuesday.

The farmers market returns May 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Fairfield.

A variety of Californian produce, groceries, gifts and various dining options will be available for shoppers.

The market will also feature live music performances from a variety of genres throughout the month of May.

Local favorites, Folklórico Juvenil Danzantes Unidos de Vacaville and the Yuppie Liberation Front will be preforming on opening day in celebration of Cinco De Mayo.

The market accepts WIC-FMNP (Woman, Infants, and Children Farmers’ Market
Nutrition Program) coupons as well as CalFresh EBT.

