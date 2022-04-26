ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

22-Year-Old and Dog Injured After Crashing in Stolen Vehicle

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On April 25, 2022, at about 7:05 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department observed a recently reported...

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in two-vehicle crash on River Road near Chualar

CHUALAR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- One is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of River Road according to Monterey County Regional Fire District- Chualar Station. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. and the scene is clear. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details are available. The post One dead in two-vehicle crash on River Road near Chualar appeared first on KION546.
CHUALAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Chp
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy