Petersburg, IN

Petersburg boil water advisory lifted

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Petersburg has lifted its boil water advisory.

The city says that bacteriological samples have been collected from representative sites of the affected area and tested. The test results were satisfactory and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Petersburg says this is effective immediately, and they thank everyone for their patience.

