Chicago, IL

Bulls' Matt Thomas: Out again for Game 5

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could be set for move to bench

Looney may move to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While coach Steve Kerr has reportedly yet to make a final call, Charania relays that he's leaning toward rolling with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Golden State has started Looney for almost the entire season, and while he's a steady defender and rebounder with good size, it's hard to argue against the dynamic shooting and shot-creation this new alignment would bring. Looney has only averaged 11.3 minutes per game in the series, so if he does shift to the bench, it likely wouldn't have a major impact on his overall role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Triples, scores twice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Harper singled and stole a base in the first inning, tripled and scored in the third and singled and scored in the seventh. He has stolen bases in consecutive games and has three swipes on the season. With his triple, the 29-year-old has recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. After a slow start to the season, he has raised his OPS to .850.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Produces well-rounded line in win

Thompson amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 win over Denver. Thompson tied Gary Payton for second on the team with 15 points in the contest, but it was his work in other areas that stood out. The sharpshooter's nine boards were two more than he had previously grabbed in any game this season, and he also doubled his season-best mark with four steals. This was Thompson's lowest scoring effort of the series, but the increased production across the box score largely makes up for the modest point total.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Gains new passing target

The Eagles bolstered the pass-catching corps that Hurts (ankle) will be working with this coming season by trading for wideout A.J. Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. The 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brown -- who subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles -- will provide the team with a talented and experienced wideout to pair with 6-foot, 170-pounder DeVonta Smith, who Philadelphia drafted 10th overall last year. Along with that improved 1-2 WR punch, Hurts also has a quality tight end to throw to in Dallas Goedert, with the likes of Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor also in the mix for passing targets. Hurts, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his ankle, thus has a chance to grow as a passer in his third season as a pro; any improvement on that front would bolster the 2020 second-rounder's fantasy prospects, which last season were driven by his production as a rusher (784 yards, 10 TDs).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants have reportedly received calls on No. 7 pick, with Seahawks among those interested

With Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft now mere hours away, the rumor mill is heating up quickly. Of course, that means we're getting all kinds of trade talk. According to ESPN, the New York Giants are a team to watch on that front, as the team has received calls about the No. 7 overall pick. Among those interested, according to Jeremy Fowler, are the Seattle Seahawks, who own the No. 9 selection.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

A.J. Brown says goodbye to Titans after trade to Eagles: 'This was not my fault'

We've learned to expect the unexpected in the NFL Draft, but no one could have predicted the madness that occurred in the middle of the first round Thursday night. Not only were three picks traded back-to-back-to-back, but two receivers were traded in Marquise Brown and A.J. Brown. Marquise was dealt from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals, while A.J. was shipped from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slugs three-run homer

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday against the Reds. McMahon managed only one hit, but he made it by count by taking Hunter Greene yard in the fifth frame to record his second home run of the season. It was his first long ball since April 17, though he did have three doubles in 10 starts in that span. McMahon has also found other ways to contribute, as he has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, and he's also collected seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, McMahon is hitting .242/.359/.424 across 78 plate appearances on the campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a leg issue, but it didn't appear to be a very serious issue. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made fantasy managers who roster him happy with a single and stolen base in the fourth inning, and he knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The theft was the veteran third baseman's fourth of the campaign, though it was his first since April 14. Machado has reached base safely in 10 straight games and is slashing .472/.535/.722 with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs over that stretch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A

Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert's first major-league appearance this year came as a starter, but he tossed three innings out of the bullpen during Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll now head back to the minors, where he's served as a starter in each of his first two outings of the season and will pitch as a starter upon his return. Luis Frias and Tyler Holton were called up to provide additional bullpen depth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers to pick up fifth-year options on Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage, per reports

The Green Bay Packers selected two defensive players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt out of Georgia, making it the second time in four years they selected two defensive players on opening night. Green Bay also took two defenders in 2019, and it worked out, as the Packers are reportedly picking up the fifth-year options on both players.
GREEN BAY, WI

