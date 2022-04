The Cleveland Browns picked defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns may have gotten the steal of the draft in Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey, a defensive tackle out of Oklahoma, was projected to be a second-round pick due to his ability to rush the passer from the inside. He may have come out too soon, as he only had one very good year at college but Winfrey is someone who can compete for a starting spot out of camp.

