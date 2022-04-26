Bessie's Parlor plans pop-up ice cream store during Downtown Music Walk Thursday

Nearly 40 businesses will participate in the annual Music Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Ames.

“It’s always exciting for us to get people visiting our businesses in a different capacity,” said Sarah Dvorsky, executive director of Ames Main Street. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the arts and entertainment in our district, and it’s also an opportunity for people to check out a downtown business they’ve never been in.”

One special addition to this year’s Music Walk is Bessie’s Parlor, which will host an ice cream social at the Elks Club to raise funds for The Bridge Home. Music will be provided by the Ames-based string band Alleygrass.

The Bridge Home is an Ames-based organization that is “devoted to bridging the gap between homelessness and housing by providing shelter, support, and inspiring a pathway forward to individuals and families experiencing or on the verge of homelessness,” according to its website.

Rebecca Runyon, the owner of Bessie’s Parlor, uses her delicious ice cream to raise money and awareness for social justice issues.

On Thursday, the ice cream flavors are inspired by The Bridge Home. Social Justice Salted Caramel is a vanilla ice cream with swirls of caramel, topped with sea salt. The Bridge Home Cherry Truffle is cherry ice cream with chocolate chips. And Jammin’ Java is chocolate ice cream, topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans.

Rather than charge for the ice cream, Runyon will accept donations to The Bridge Home in whatever amount the customer chooses.

“Eat ice cream. Change the world,” is her business motto.

“Your actions in everyday moments between each social are what matter most. Though ice cream can solve a lot of problems, it's the love that you show to the people you encounter that is most important in achieving social justice,” Runyon wrote on her website.

Ames Main Street has several new businesses that have opened in the past year or so and are participating in the Music Walk for their first or second time, Dvorsky said.

“Even since the pandemic hit, we’ve had so many businesses open, it’s a really cool opportunity to see a new business and have a new experience in downtown Ames,” she said.

Among the newer businesses are Marmalade Moon, Dog-Eared Books, Life Distilled, True Path Reiki & Apothecary, Lott Music Studio, Sweet Caroline’s Kitchen & Cocktails and the Knittery Nook.

“We always plan on having as many people in our downtown as possible,” Dvorsky said of the free, family-friendly event. “We love to see people downtown, and Music Walk is a way for us to get to experience downtown in a different light.”

Part of Ames Main Street’s mission is to provide arts and culture in the community, and “we love to provide as much of that as possible,” Dvorsky said.

Businesses and musicians participating in the Music Walk