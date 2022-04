If you want to know how big Thursday is for sports fans in New Orleans, just ask the woman who owns two professional teams in the city why it’s such a big deal. “Thursday could go down as one of the most historic days in sports in New Orleans. If we are able to force a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs and on the same night secure two first-round talents for the Saints, that will impact our team for years to come,” Gayle Benson said in a statement. “I would think my late husband would be loving all of this action.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO