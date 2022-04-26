ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Marion, Monroe, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Clarke; Decatur; Lucas; Marion; Monroe; Warren; Wayne Strong Winds to Move Across South Central Iowa Through Midday Strong winds on the backside of the precipitation area in southern Iowa will persist through the noon hour until 1 PM. The winds are expected generally along and south of State Highway 92. Southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected during this time. A few gusts may approach or exceed 50 mph briefly. The winds may break some small branches and blow around lightweight objects. High profile vehicles may also have difficulty driving in the stronger wind gusts.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harper; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Major; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Roger Mills; Seminole; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.6 feet Monday, May 09. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 23.8 Fri 10 AM 23.0 22.4 21.9 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cass, southwestern Lafayette, Jackson and northwestern Johnson Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1025 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandview, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Baldwin Park, Bates City, Unity Village and Tarsney Lakes. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 12 and 31. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 near mile marker 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lincoln, southwestern Logan and southeastern McPherson Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Ringgold, or 14 miles southwest of Stapleton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 212 and 226. Highway 97 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels are rising today, with snow changing back to rain at lower elevations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. Mississippi River at Louisiana. Mississippi River at Clarksville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Hannibal. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, John Hay Recreation Area on east side (inside the Illinois Sny Levee) begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 15.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Hannibal 17.0 17.2 16.9 16.5 16.1 15.9 15.7
MARION COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may produce accumulating small hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Harding, southwestern Meade, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, western Bennett, Pennington, Butte, Custer, southwestern Jackson, northeastern Weston, northeastern Campbell and Crook Counties through 1230 PM MDT At 1105 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Broadus to 2 miles northeast of Whitney Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Far northeastern Wyoming through the Black Hills into Pine Ridge. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 89. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 170 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * Affected Area... Northeastern Pennsylvania * Timing...Until 10 PM Friday. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 19 percent. * Temperatures...Highs between 52 to 62 degrees this afternoon. * Impacts...Low Relative Humidity and increased winds will allow fuels to dry out. As a result conditions are expected to become favorable for fire spread.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Saturday afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. Additional precipitation this weekend may lead to increased river levels again. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 10.65 feet and slowly falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 04/02/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PETTIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Monte, or 9 miles northwest of Sedalia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Green Ridge, Houstonia and Hughesville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 70 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 03:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 17.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.9 Fri 9 AM 26.2 23.0 20.2 *** Crested ***
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057 Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values of 10 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. * IMPACTS...Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Southwestern Saline County in central Missouri Southeastern Lafayette County in west central Missouri Northern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Higginsville, Knob Noster, Concordia, Holden, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Corder, Alma, Lake Lafayette, Centerview, Emma, Aullville, Fayetteville and Pittsville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 44 and 67. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

