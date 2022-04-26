Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cass; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cass, southwestern Lafayette, Jackson and northwestern Johnson Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1025 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grandview, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Baldwin Park, Bates City, Unity Village and Tarsney Lakes. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 12 and 31. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 near mile marker 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
