SCHD will be providing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests via a new drive-through testing operation at 2701 SW East Circle Dr

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the new drive-through testing operation, located at 2701 SW East Circle Dr, will start on Tuesday, April 26 and on the following days and hours moving forward – Tuesdays – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials have announced that tests available will be rapid antigen tests and results will be provided same day, typically within one hour of the test being administered.

Notifications will be made via text message or email as identified by individuals during the registration process.

Ladies and gentlemen, prior registration is not necessary but encouraged.

Individuals may register online, by visiting the SCHD Testing Options webpage or by using the QR codes found on SCHD social media pages or onsite at the testing location.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.