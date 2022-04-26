ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

SCHD will be providing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests via a new drive-through testing operation at 2701 SW East Circle Dr

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQIOu_0fKqb5ZP00

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the new drive-through testing operation, located at 2701 SW East Circle Dr, will start on Tuesday, April 26 and on the following days and hours moving forward – Tuesdays – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fridays – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Officials have announced that tests available will be rapid antigen tests and results will be provided same day, typically within one hour of the test being administered.

Notifications will be made via text message or email as identified by individuals during the registration process.

Ladies and gentlemen, prior registration is not necessary but encouraged.

Individuals may register online, by visiting the SCHD Testing Options webpage or by using the QR codes found on SCHD social media pages or onsite at the testing location.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence Post

Governor Laura Kelly joined Johnson County Fire District #1 for its hose uncoupling ceremony celebrating its newly constructed Fire Station #81

Johnson County, KANSAS – According to the statement, Johnson County Fire District #1 is part of the Johnson County Wildland Fire Taskforce. In March, the taskforce was deployed to Hutchinson to fight the Cottonwood Complex Fire. Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:. “With this new station, the equipment...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Derby school board passes pay-to-ride pilot program

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Derby Board of Education voted 6-0 on a proposed pay-to-ride program Monday that would allow some students who currently can’t ride the bus to do so next year. A committee created the proposed program after a parent expressed concern that her kids had to...
DERBY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schd#Antigen#Covid#Drive Through#The Schd Testing Options
KSN.com

Kellogg reopens following several late morning crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several crashes caused backups on westbound Kellogg late Monday morning. The Kansas Department of Transportation said crews worked on several crashes. One crash happened on the bridge over West Street. Traffic was diverted off of Kellogg at Meridian for a time. For the latest Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Flipped vehicle on Highway 75 slows morning commute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Highway 75 north of Topeka has traffic slowing for emergency vehicles in the northbound lane Thursday morning. The crash happened at NW 70th Street and Highway 75. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News the call came in at 6:25 a.m. as a major injury. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lawrence Post

DCSO will accept expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications from the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of National Drug Take Back Day

Douglas County, KANSAS – According to the statement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 22nd Drug Take Back Day event. Officials have announced that the event is free to the public and anonymous. DCSO officials said that they cannot accept...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WSU employee hospitalized after electrical accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday afternoon, emergency services were dispatched to the campus of Wichita State University (WSU) for reports of a burn call. According to WSU officials, an employee was working on an electrical panel at the Woodman Alumni Center when he was injured. It happened in the 3900 block of E. WuShock […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Controlled burn gets ‘out of control,’ leads to wildfire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Crews are battling a wildfire on Tuesday night in Riley County which is estimated to have burned 180 acres so far. The wildfire is burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. As of 8:30 p.m., the Riley County Fire District #1 reported they are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Master plan continues for Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

YODER, Kan. — In 2019, KLETC recognized the evolving demands placed on the public safety community and began a major overhaul of the basic training curriculum, which had been in place since 2001. KLETC’s curriculum development team compared its original curriculum and job task analysis surveys to those in...
YODER, KS
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy