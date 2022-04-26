ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Local burger bar run by family for 3 generations

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

ROY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A local burger restaurant has been in business for over 65 years and has been run by 3 generations of the same family.

Located in Roy, Utah, the Burger Bar first opened in 1956 and is famous for not only its family friendly environment but its exotic meats of the month which can feature camel, elk, wild boar and more.

The restaurant was first opened by Ben Fowler and his wife Rita. Just the two of them worked the restaurant until their children were old enough to start working at the restaurant. Six of the Fowler children all worked at the restaurant with their son David officially taking over the business in 1981.

David met his wife Connie while working at the restaurant. All five of David and Connie’s children worked at the restaurant with their children Jessica and Joseph taking over the restaurant recently.

Jessica said on their website “It’s not the most glamorous job. It can be greasy, hot, chaotic, and crazy. But there is a sense of pride to have it be like a long family held tradition and be an institution in the community.”

One of the signature sandwiches named the Big Ben after the founder is among the most popular on the menu. You can easily ask for the meat to be camel if you would like.

Founders Ben and Connie Fowler
petes sake
3d ago

We love The Burger Bar! Cheese Ben is my favorite! The fries are really good, the onion rings, to die for, they are the best! Their blackberry shake, in season, is the best!

Long Family, Burger Bar, The Big Ben
