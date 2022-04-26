SCSO: Shooting on South Meadowview Ave sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Wichita, KANSAS – SCSO officials said the shooting occurred around 5:41 p.m. Monday evening.
It happened on South Meadowview Ave.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call.
When the deputies arrived on scene, they found one adult male victim.
SCSO officials said the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.
No other information is available at the moment.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0