SCSO: Shooting on South Meadowview Ave sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Wichita, KANSAS – SCSO officials said the shooting occurred around 5:41 p.m. Monday evening.

It happened on South Meadowview Ave.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they found one adult male victim.

SCSO officials said the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.