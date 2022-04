New Yorkers know that their city is home to some of the most exciting museums in the world—and, apparently, Instagram users agree with that assessment. According to a new survey by art-related website SINGULART, three local cultural destinations are the most Instagrammed museums in the United States. The Metropolitan Museum of Art leads the charge followed by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO