Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for aggravated domestic battery

Lawrence Post
 2 days ago
Sedgwick County, KANSAS – According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, his name is Ronald Stanley and he is reportedly wanted for aggravated domestic battery.

According to SCSO, Stanley was last known to be in the Wichita area.

Officials said that Stanley is 58 years old, 5’7″ tall and 171 pounds.

He is bald, with brown eyes.

Please call the Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 if you have any information about this individual.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Lawrence Post

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

