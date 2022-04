In a ceremony in her home on April 20, 2022, Alice Wadsworth received the Boston Post Cane as oldest resident of the Town of Hiram. Sally Williams, President of Hiram Historical Society, presented the cane, which will be kept in the town office. Williams also presented the Boston Post Cane Pin to Alice, which is hers to wear and keep. Also attending the ceremony were Alice’s son Lee Alan Wadsworth and his wife Sue, and Marylou Stacey, Town Clerk of the Town of Hiram.

