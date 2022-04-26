ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, IA

Two Injured in Lyon County Head-On Crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvord, IA (KICD)– Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on crash in Lyon County...

Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County

(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County

HANFORD — A Mason City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Pamela Okerstrom was eastbound on 210th Street west of Thrush Avenue near Hanford in rural Cerro Gordo County at about 7 o’clock Tuesday morning when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, becoming airborne, landed and rolled, before coming to rest.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police: MidAmerican truck thief faces multiple charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

