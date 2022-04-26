ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

City of Spencer Concludes Waste and Sewer Rate Study

 3 days ago

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has concluded a rate study for garbage and sewer service. Finance Director Brian...

Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Residents Asked to Voluntarily Reduce Water Use

(Sioux City, IA) — Sioux City residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water because of the ongoing drought. The flow in the Missouri River is low and Sioux City Utilities director Brad Puetz says wells that are used to provide water in the system are low, too. Puetz advises residents to reduce lawn watering, take shorter showers, and adjust the length of washing cycles on dishwashers and washing machines — but he emphasizes these are VOLUNTARY moves for Sioux City residents. City officials are reducing street cleaning and will not flush fire hydrants unless it’s necessary. Puetz does NOT expect the Army Corps of Engineers to boost the water flow out of the Gavins Point Dam upstream in Yankton, South Dakota.
SIOUX CITY, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Map Shows 450K Acres Of Farmland Is Under Constant Flood Threat

(Iowa City, IA) — A statewide map created by researchers at the University of Iowa shows nearly 450-thousand acres of farmland is under constant threat of flooding. Lead researcher Enes Yildirim says the map was developed to help farmers compare their flood risk with crop productivity. Four wetlands zones in Iowa have the highest risk. They are part of four river valleys – the Middle Cedar, North Raccoon, South Skunk, and West Nishnabotna. Cropland in those areas have a 50-percent chance of flooding each year. Vildirim says he hopes policymakers will consider adding more flood protection there – or converting those acres into wetlands.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Siouxland homebuyers are chasing few listings

Short supply, high demand: Sioux City housing market difficult to navigate for buyers. As of Monday, there were just 52 homes for sale in Sioux City and only 105 active listings in all of Woodbury, Plymouth, Dakota and Union counties. In comparison, Sioux City has over 30,000 households and over 300 licensed real estate agents.
SIOUX CITY, IA

