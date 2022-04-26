Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell's MRI reveals no structural damage; Game 6 status to be updated Wednesday

The Utah Jazz received a positive update on guard Donovan Mitchell's injured left hamstring. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell suffered his injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a defeat that put Utah in a 3-2 series hole and on the brink of a first-round exit. Mitchell struggled in the contest, scoring just nine points on four-for-15 shooting and missing all seven of his three-point attempts in 32 minutes played.

In 67 games played this season, the 25-year-old led the Jazz in points (25.9), steals (1.5) and minutes per contest (33.8), while tying with Mike Conley for the Utah high-mark in assists per game (5.3) as well. Mitchell's 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest were both career highs.

Mitchell has posted averages of 26.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 38.2 minutes per game in the series against the Mavericks thus far.