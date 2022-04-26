More Details in Fatal Fire

A farm accident left one man dead in Linn County Wednesday morning. Linn County Deputies, Sheriff’s Rescue, Central City Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a farm accident at approximately 7:42 am Wednesday. The accident happened in a field west of Whittier Road. When crews arrived at the...
One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Friday morning in Hockley County.
Scot Douglas Bendixsen, 63 of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Lubbock following the crash about 10:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 62 about 4.5 miles northeast of Ropesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
The name of the staff member involved in Wednesday's accident at Roosevelt Middle School has now been released. Craig Jackson, a member of the district staff for 23 years, was killed around 1pm on Wednesday. Craig served the district as a mechanic in the transportation office from 1999-2017 and became...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport sisters are facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving their elderly mother on the floor for four days after she fell in March, according to online court documents. Barbara Joan Steen, 59, and Beverly Jean Steen, 65, were both the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say a 36-year-old man died in a shooting on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest. Police said they found Dustin Frondle, of...
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Cedar Rapids, IA- A Burlington man who distributed over 79 pounds of methamphetamine was Sentenced Monday to over 10 years in prison. 44-year-old Corey Lowrey of Burlington was given the sentence after a September 15, 2021, guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Information disclosed...
(Mills Co) One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Wednesday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Boen, 67, of Phoenix, Arizona, was driving a 2006 Mercury northbound on the off-ramp at the 35-mile marker of Interstate 29 at the intersection with Highway 34. Tylar Brammer, 21, of Malvern, was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound in the left-hand lane of Highway 34 at the intersection of the I-29 off-ramp. Boen stated she was attempting to cross the highway to turn left to go to the gas station and did not see Brammer. She pulled out from the intersection and was ultimately struck by Brammer, who attempted to avoid the collision.
