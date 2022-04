PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Hot Link Festival is returning to Pittsburg after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The famous Pittsburg Hot Link was created in Pittsburg in 1897. The festival will pay homage to the heritage of the Pittsburg Hot Link and the families who helped in making them. There will be games for the kids, a farmers market, live entertainment and of course Pittsburg Hot Links.

PITTSBURG, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO