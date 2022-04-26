ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Grandparents of drowned Texas Guardsman Bishop Evans say he died a hero

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zRxE_0fKqX9AT00

The grandparents of the Texas National Guardsman who drowned trying to save two illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande said he was a selfless hero who would never have questioned who he was trying to help.

The body of Bishop E. Evans, 22, was pulled from the water in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday — three days after he was swept away after bravely diving into the treacherous waters at the Texas-Mexico border.

His heartbroken grandmother, Jo Ann Johnson, told WFAA it was no surprise that the grandson she raised died a hero.

“He wouldn’t ask you who you were before he tried to help you. He just wouldn’t,” Jo Ann said from outside her Arlington, Texas home. “It doesn’t matter your nationality, how you look, your color hair. That’s who my baby was.”

Fighting back tears, his grandfather, Dannie Johnson, added: “He would help you in need. He would die for you, he did die.”

Evans’ family said the three-day search for the soldier’s body was “tough,” but they were given a small sense of closure after authorities finally recovered his remains.

“It has been very tough to say the least, because the whole not knowing,” Jo Ann said. “The searching part has been very hard to withstand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vlqxb_0fKqX9AT00
Texas National Guardsman Bishop E. Evans drowned trying to save two migrants crossing the Rio Grande.
Courtesy of Evans' Family

Texas Rangers said the two immigrants Evans was trying to save were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.”

The immigrants, whose identities haven’t been released, were taken into custody by US Customs and Border Patrol.

Details about the illegal immigrants — including their ages, nationalities and current status — weren’t immediately known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081LQs_0fKqX9AT00
Johnson said Evans “wouldn’t ask you who you were before he tried to help you.”
WFAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcDzQ_0fKqX9AT00
Evans’ grandmother Jo Ann Johnson said it was no surprise that her grandson died a hero.
Instagram/usbpchiefdrt

Evans was stationed down in Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star — an initiative by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to have soldiers on the border to help CBP address the surge in illegal immigration.

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy lashed out after Evans’ body was recovered and blamed the current border policies under the Biden administration for his death.

“If we’d just secure our border and do our job we wouldn’t have that loss of [Bishop Evans’] life,” Roy said in a video posted to Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYz45_0fKqX9AT00
The Johnson family stood together in front of the family’s Arlington, Texas home on Monday.
WFAA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDxNE_0fKqX9AT00
Evans’ body was pulled from the water in Eagle Pass, Texas three days after he was swept away.
Courtesy of Evans' Family

Republican lawmakers have argued that the surge of illegal immigrants into the US will only worsen in the coming weeks given the Biden administration is set to spike the Trump-era Title 42 policy , which has allowed officials to quickly deport migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

