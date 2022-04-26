ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian May Be Wearing Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress To The 2022 Met Gala — See Why!

By Carly Silva
Kim Kardashian is famous for her legendary looks at the annual Met Gala, and 2022 will be no exception.

Fans of the SKIMS founder, 41, are speculating that she may be honoring Marilyn Monroe with her look at this year's event.

As reported by The Sun , theories have been floating around online that Kardashian, 41, could be stepping out at the Met Ball on Monday, May 2, in Monroe's iconic gold dress, which she famously wore while singing happy birthday to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962.

KIM KARDASHIAN FAWNS OVER PETE DAVIDSON ROMANCE AS SHE OPENS UP ABOUT THE 'SNL' STAR'S TATTOO FOR HER THAT READS 'MY GIRL'S A LAWYER'

The rumors were first ignited after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her beau, Pete Davidson , 28, paid a visit to Ripley's Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Flor., where the famous dress resides.

According to the outlet, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted leaving the tourist attraction over the weekend after spending three hours inside.

"I feel she is going to be wearing a high profile celebrity dress (E.g Marilyn Monroe's) which is in a museum she visited yesterday with Pete and as she spoke about how the dress 'cannot be tailored,'" one user wrote online, per the outlet , while another agreed and pointed out the dress would match this year's "Gilded Glamour" theme.

"I think Marilyn's dress does fit this theme but if she ends up wearing it, it'll be possibly her biggest scandal of all time," the third user added, while another wrote: "I just googled the Marilyn Dress and 1000% Kimberly is wearing it."

The famed dress — which is reportedly worth $5 million — broke a Guinness World Record for the most expensive dress sold at an auction when it was purchased by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, according to the attraction's website .

KIM KARDASHIAN SASSILY SLAMS RUMORS OF PHOTOSHOP FAIL: 'THIS IS SO DUMB'

"It has the significance of Marilyn, of JFK, and of American politics," Edward Meyer , VP of Exhibits & Archives for the museum, previously stated.

While the speculation has yet to be confirmed , it definitely wouldn't be surprising for Kardashian to make a statement in the iconic dress, as the Met Gala is the perfect setting to do so.

Last year, the brunette babe nearly broke the internet when she showed up to the prestigious fashion event wearing an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, which included a mask covering her entire head.

