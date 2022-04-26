ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida congressman says Aduhelm’s FDA approval ‘muddied the waters’ for future Alzheimer’s drugs

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtTOQ_0fKqVy9z00
Tweet

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) on Tuesday said the controversial federal approval of the Alzheimer’s medication Aduhelm “muddied the waters” for other potential treatments for the disease.

Dunn on Tuesday appeared at “Accelerated Approvals & the Pathway to Treatments,” a virtual event hosted by The Hill aimed at discussing the future of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The event was sponsored by the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association.

While speaking with The Hill Editor in Chief Bob Cusack, Dunn said that there were currently 20 to 30 “promising” Alzheimer’s drugs in different stages of trials.

“There’s a lot of promise out there. So I think something’s going to come across the finish line soon. The first one to make it across is of course aducanumab, or it’s sold under the name Aduhelm. So that was the first one, and it muddied the waters because it had a very abnormal approval process” said Dunn, who himself is a physician.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted “accelerated approval” to Biogen’s drug despite conflicting evidence over whether it was truly effective at slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Multiple members of the FDA’s expert advisory panel resigned following the approval of Aduhelm, with Harvard Medical School professor Aaron Kesselheim calling it “probably the worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

The high price of Aduhelm also elicited controversy, with the drug costing about $56,000 a year before Biogen announced it was halving the price to $28,200 for an average-weight patient. Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced it would be limiting coverage of the drug to people participating in a clinical trial to determine Aduhelm’s efficacy.

Dunn on Tuesday said the FDA and CMS should divide their responsibilities when it comes to drug approval and coverage.

“I would say that you don’t want FDA to be thinking about pricing. You don’t want CMS to thinking about ‘is the drug any darn good?’ You’d like to know before CMS gets involved, you want them to know that they’ve got a drug that’s safe and efficacious or if it’s only borderline,” Dunn said.

Dunn warned that coupling the responsibilities of efficacy determination and coverage could risk losing public confidence federal health authorities, which he noted was already at an all-time low.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government health plan for people age 65 and over on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, moving forward with an unusually strict plan limiting it to patients in clinical trials. For drugs similar to Aduhelm, the Centers...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Blow Called Distinct From Other Research

FDA official optimistic about additional Alzheimer’s research. Medicare agency called ‘outside of its lane’ mulling drug safety. ‘s Alzheimer’s drug won’t necessarily hinder the development of several similar treatments currently in clinical trials, an FDA official said Tuesday. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves 1st drug for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The FDA on April 28 approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Camzyos, the first drug to target the cause of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The disease causes the heart muscle to thicken, which leads to forceful contractions and makes it harder for the organ to pump blood. It often goes undiagnosed since many people have few, if any, symptoms. For those with symptoms, shortness of breath and chest pain are among the most common.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Medicare#Biogen#Harvard Medical School
Daily Voice

Pfizer Pills Recalled Due To Increased Cancer Risk

Pfizer has issued a recall for blood pressure pills that were distributed across the United States due to the presence of an organic compound it said could increase the risk of cancer. The five lots of Accupril (Quinapril HCl) tablets distributed by Pfizer to the patient level due to the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
In Style

Meet QWO: The First FDA-Approved Injectable for Cellulite

It's estimated that anywhere between 80 and 90% of women have cellulite, and yet, so many of us are insecure about it. It doesn't matter what you eat, how much you exercise, or your weight — cellulite is one of those things that doesn't permanently go away, despite what many topical creams and lotions try to sell you.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

How the discovery of an Alzheimer's tipping point could improve drug trials

Researchers have known for many years that Alzheimer's disease involves two proteins called amyloid beta and tau, and that interaction between them drives the spread of neurodegeneration. What hasn't been clear is where and how those interactions occur over time as disease progresses. In a study published April 19 in the journal Neuron, neurologist William Seeley, MD, and his colleagues at UC San Francisco and in South Korea identified two key moments in the natural history of the disease.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

The Hill

550K+
Followers
66K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy