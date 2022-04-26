Matos campaign manager is out

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos has split with her campaign manager less than two weeks after kicking off her bid for a full term, 12 News has learned.

Matos spokesperson Mike Raia confirmed that Matos has “parted ways” with Kristina Contreras Fox, whose appointment as campaign manager had been announced in an April 8 news release listing multiple “key hires.”

“Kristina helped lay the groundwork for our campaign and helped hire a strong team of talented consultants, organizers, and staffers,” Raia said in a statement. “We wish her the best in her next endeavor.”

Raia didn’t give a reason for the early staff shakeup, and no replacement has been named for Contreras Fox, who has previously worked for multiple local campaigns as well as the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless.

“There’s a strong team of advisors and consultants working collaboratively,” Raia said.

Matos was appointed lieutenant governor a year ago by Gov. Dan McKee to fill his old job after he succeeded Gina Raimondo. Matos faces two Democratic primary challengers, state Sen. Cynthia Mendes and state Rep. Deb Ruggiero. Two Republicans, Paul Pence Jr. and Jeann Lugo, have also filed to run.

“Sabina is laser-focused on being a lieutenant governor for every Rhode Islander and speaking up for Rhode Islanders who have not traditionally had a seat at voice in the highest levels of state government,” Raia said.

