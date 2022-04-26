LIST: Best high schools in Columbus and Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two high schools sailed to the top of the U.S. News Best High Sc hools Rankings for the Columbus area on Tuesday: Bexley High School and Grandview Heights High School.
And Bexley High School also became the fourth-best high school in the state of Ohio, the ranking said.
U.S. News scores high schools for college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).
Top-ranked Columbus-area schools in the U.S. News ranking were:
- Bexley High School, Bexley
- Grandview Heights High School, Grandview
- Dublin Jerome High school, Dublin
- Olentangy High School, Lewis Center
- Granville High School, Granville
- Orange High School, Lewis Center
- Columbus Alternative High School, Columbus
- Olentangy Liberty High School, Powell
- Upper Arlington High School, Upper Arlington
- New Albany High School, New Albany
Top-ranked Ohio schools in the U.S. News ranking were:
- Ottawa Hills High School, Toledo
- Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati
- Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Ohio
- Bexley High School, Bexley
Bexley High School was the only Columbus-area school to make the state top ten. However, there were four schools from Cincinnati on the U.S. News top-ten list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0