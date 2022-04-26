Rancho Santa Fe-based Lovesong launches new natural beauty products

Rancho Santa Fe-based Lovesong Beauty specializes in clean, natural beauty products that benefit your self-care routine and the planet.

Owners Emily and Matthew Bowman just hit the natural beauty market in February 2021 with their Weightless Leave-In Conditioner and Invisible Dry Shampoo Gel—their business has grown a lot in the past year. Previously only available on their website, Lovesong now has distribution at Anthropologie.com, GlossWire, Verishop, Profashion and a handful of green beauty boutiques and pharmacies.

Lovesong just launched three new products including plant-based, vegan Evergreen Shampoo and Ultralush Conditioner, free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, dyes, synthetic fragrances and synthetic preservatives. They also released their first skincare item: Nectarous Body Cream, a lotion composed of natural ingredients, plant extracts and emollient oils that provides antioxidant protection and hydration while improving skin texture and elasticity.

With Lovesong, the Bowmans partnered with a manufacturer in Los Angeles that specializes in vegan, cruelty-free and non-GMO products. Additionally, the entire facility is run with wind energy. In the last year, they were certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny Organization and Cruelty-Free Kitty, and products were featured in box programs with Earthlove, Cruelty-Free Kitty and Nourish Beauty Box.

Lovesong's first two products were packaged in glass and the newest three are bottled in recyclable aluminum. They also use recycled shipping materials that are fully compostable and recyclable. A portion of their proceeds go to 1% For the Planet and preserving wild spaces.

Learn more at LovesongBeauty.com.





This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .