“Into the Deep” at Monterey Bay Aquarium is a remarkable collection of new Dr. Seuss–like sea creatures. There are some strange and magical new residents at Monterey Bay Aquarium. Take the tiny, ethereal yet deadly (to some) sea angel, a seemingly genteel swimming snail that actually uses its little buccal cones to pry prey from their shells. Or the bright red blood-belly comb jelly, an endlessly watchable specimen thanks to the way it refracts light, which is almost invisible to its predators because the red turns to black in the darker depths. Or how about a giant Japanese spider crab, whose sheer size and 10-foot arm span will intimidate anyone of humanlike proportions?

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO