ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Dashcam video show Bears’ Byron Pringle arrest, cruiser talk

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNuVk_0fKqUgcm00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol released bodycam and dashcam video from the arrest of Chicago Bears’ wide receiver Byron Pringle.

The video showed Pringle was initially upset with one trooper when he tried to pull Pringle out of his car.

“Come on, let me get out,” he told the trooper.

He then asked for the deputy on the scene to arrest him instead of the trooper.

Pinellas man attacks Uber driver for making U-turn, deputies say

According to arrest documents obtained by News Channel 8, Pringle was doing donuts on State Road 56. When troopers pulled him over outside near his home, they saw a child in his back seat and discovered his license was suspended.

One trooper can be heard telling Pringle he had three suspensions on his license. The trooper said two were due to financial obligations and the other was for an unpaid traffic fine.

The video showed Pringle’s initial confusion and frustration quickly turned to concern for his car once troopers told him his car was being towed.

“Make sure he don’t scratch up my front, it’s lower to the ground,” Pringle said while sitting in the back of an FHP car.

Pringle sat in the back of the trooper’s car for about nine minutes before they took him to the Pasco County Jail. His demeanor was a lot more positive as time went on.

“Everything happens for a reason, I guess they’re all blessings,” he said to a woman from inside the car.

The ride over was without any incident, with Pringle just commenting on how hot the back of the car was several times.

Pringle was charged with reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Sports
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bodycam#Chicago Bears#News Channel 8#Fhp
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy