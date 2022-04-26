ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue reduces summer flight schedule by 10%

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WPRI) — JetBlue is scaling back flight schedules, but ramping up hiring and training as the summer travel season nears.

The airline carrier announced Tuesday that it’s adjusting operations in response to challenges within the industry. JetBlue is reducing its summer schedule by 10% from original projections, according to the company.

“JetBlue originally planned to grow capacity this year by 11 to 15 percent compared to 2019,” the airline said in a statement. “Now, with its reduced schedule, JetBlue’s capacity will grow zero to five percent compared to 2019.”

Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, said their operations will be more resilient following these changes, which are due in part to the rise in fuel costs.

‘If you got it, a truck brought it’: High cost of diesel affecting prices on goods

JetBlue is also staffing up, adding 5,000 crewmembers in their New York base and working through a “backlog of pilot training and re-certification flights after delays from omicron.”

The airline said customer support operations have also been swamped with calls due to “recent operational disruptions.” To address high call volumes, the airline expanded its customer support team with 1,100 new hires since last fall and continues to train more staff.

The announcement comes after some turbulence in the aviation industry. April started with thousands of flights being canceled across multiple airlines due to weather in Florida. Later that month, JetBlue canceled or delayed hundreds of flights out of Boston Logan International Airport.

JetBlue said at the time they had already reduced their summer schedule. The airline also made an offer to purchase Spirit Airlines for $.3.6 million in early April.

RELATED: JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

